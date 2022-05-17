1 dead, 1 rescued after sand collapses at Jersey Shore beach: Police

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(TOMS RIVER, N.J.) — One person is dead and another has been rescued after the siblings became trapped under sand while digging at a Jersey Shore beach Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police and emergency medical services responded to a barrier island beach in Toms River, New Jersey, shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday “for reports of juveniles trapped in the sand as it collapsed around them while digging,” the Toms River Police Department said on Facebook.

First responders were able to rescue a 17-year-old girl, who was treated at the scene, though her brother, 18, died at the scene, police said.

The victim was identified by police as Levy Caverley of Maine.

The teen was visiting the region from out of town with his family, police said.

Police urged people not to respond to the area while the rescue was in progress.

Live footage from the scene Tuesday evening showed more than a dozen first responders near the shoreline. Emergency crews from several neighboring towns aided in the rescue effort.

Rescue workers are currently working to recover the body from the collapse, police said.

