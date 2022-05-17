2 juveniles trapped after sand collapses at Jersey Shore beach: Police

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(TOMS RIVER, N.J.) — Two juveniles became trapped under sand while they were digging at a Jersey Shore beach Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police and emergency medical services responded to a barrier island beach in Toms River, New Jersey, shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday “for reports of juveniles trapped in the sand as it collapsed around them while digging,” the Toms River Police Department said on Facebook.

Police urged people not to respond to the area while the rescue was in progress.

Live footage from the scene Tuesday evening showed more than a dozen first responders near the shoreline.

The condition of the juveniles is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

