Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren join ﻿’1932′ ﻿cast

The Yellowstone prequel series is welcoming two Hollywood legends to its cast.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in 1932, the prequel to the critically acclaimed Western series Yellowstone, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new show will follow the Dutton family in the 21st century as they battle pandemics and the Great Depression.

1932 will debut on Paramount+ in December. It follows 1883, the most recent prequel that chronicled the Duttons’ treacherous journey through the West to find the land in Montana that ultimately became Yellowstone Ranch.

Ford and Mirren join fellow Hollywood royalty Sam Elliot and Kevin Costner, who starred in 1883 and Yellowstone, respectively. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

