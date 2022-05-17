Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Ryan Gosling to star as ﻿’The Fall Guy’ ﻿in upcoming film

By staff
Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling has found his next leading role. 

The Canada native is set to star in the film adaptation of The Fall Guy, based on the TV series that ran for five seasons on ABC from 1981 to 1986. The show starred Lee Majors, Heather Thomas and Douglas Barr as stunt performers in Hollywood who also worked as bounty hunters.

Ryan will play the main character, Colt Seavers, who uses his skills as a stunt man to take down criminals. The Fall Guy will film in Sydney, Australia, with funding coming partially from the federal and state governments. 

The actor is currently filming another major role as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie starring opposite Margot Robbie. It’s set to debut on July 21. 

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

