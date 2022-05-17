Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers gummies recalled due to reports of metal strands

FDA

(NEW YORK) — The maker of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies announced a voluntary recall over the possible “presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

“We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date,” Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC said in its announcement.

The recall impacted 13 product SKUs ranging from 3.5-ounce to 12-ounce share size bags of gummies.

Click here for the full product list and additional packaging details from the Food and Drug Administration.

“Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico,” the company said.

Consumers can locate the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package. The first three digits will indicate if it’s included in the recall.

“Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves,” the company said. “If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us.”

