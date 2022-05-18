Community Calendar

Wednesday, May 18

Knitting at Piedmont Arts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $40 for one session if you’re not enrolled for the entire class.

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees meet at noon at the Martinsville Library.

Triad S.A.L.T. Council seminar from 2-3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building. The program will be on scams against older adults. Free with refreshments.

Community take-out meal at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church from 5-6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Caregiver support group meets from 11 a.m. to noon at Spencer-Penn Center.

2022 Business Appreciation Luncheon at noon at the Heritage Conference and Event Center, 1230 Oak Level Road in Bassett. $18.

Patriot Players “Steel Magnolias opening night, 7 p.m. at P&HCC. Tickets are $15.

Friday, May 20

Stuart Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, free blood pressure checks from The Landmark and Blue Ridge Nursing Home.

Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road.

Auction at 6 p.m. at the Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road with merchandise from James Ridgeway. Food and drinks available.

“Jus Cauz” will perform at the HJDB Event Center at 7 p.m.

Cascade School Community Center music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool. $8.

“Puffs” by Magna Vista High School at 7 p.m., $8.

Patriot Players “Steel Magnolias at 7 p.m. $15.

Saturday, May 21

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon.

Fundraising breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Piedmont Masonic Lodge on Starling Avenue. $7 for eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy and apples.

Scholarship golf tournament, 9 a.m. shotgun start, Oak Hills Golf and Event Center, Eden, NC, sponsored by the Martinsville CVAJ Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi.

Kids fishing rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon at King’s Grant Retirement Center. Sponsored by the Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Introduction to fly fishing, 10 a.m. to noon, Smith River Trout Unlimited for adults and youth workshop at picnic shelter Fieldale Park.

Cornhole Classic at noon sponsored by Young Life MHC at Smith River Sports Complex.

Patriot Players “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista High School “Puffs” at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn Care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

Friday, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.