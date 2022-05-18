Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19, again

ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19, again,

Taking to Twitter Tuesday night, the late night talk show host announced, “I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN.”

“I am feeling fine,” he continued, adding that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will step in to carry out his hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

This is the second time Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19 this month. Back on May 2, the funnyman quipped, “Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to).”

“All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on,” he wrote.

Kimmel was to emcee a portion of Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York City Tuesday, but because of the positive test, he delivered his traditionally R-rated takedown of the company’s network competition — along with a friendly roast of ABC’s own programming — remotely.

