Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentJimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19, again
NewsEntertainment

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19, again

staff
By staff
0
6
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19, again,

Taking to Twitter Tuesday night, the late night talk show host announced, “I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN.”

“I am feeling fine,” he continued, adding that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will step in to carry out his hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

This is the second time Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19 this month. Back on May 2, the funnyman quipped, “Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to).”

“All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on,” he wrote.

Kimmel was to emcee a portion of Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York City Tuesday, but because of the positive test, he delivered his traditionally R-rated takedown of the company’s network competition — along with a friendly roast of ABC’s own programming — remotely.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMother of teen who went missing on spring break 13 years ago speaks out
Next articleNew York governor to unveil new gun law proposals in wake of Buffalo shooting
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE