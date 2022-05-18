Memorial Day 2022: Shop sales from Macy’s, West Elm and more

Sean Justice/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — It’s almost hard to believe that we’re approaching the summer of 2022 — but we’re here for it.

To kick off the summer, many brands are offering major deals and discounts on everything from fashion and beauty products to home and outdoor garden necessities.

But you don’t have to wait until Memorial Day weekend to shop — there are plenty of sales happening now so that you can prepare for any weekend festivities.

Check out some of the sales below:

Aerie

Shop 40% off all swimsuits with free shipping and free returns when you buy swim. You can also shop 25-60% off Aerie’s collection (including 700+ new arrivals).

Asos

Shop an extra 30% off Asos’s sale section with code MORE.

Best Buy

Shop featured deals through May 22 at Best Buy on categories like TVs and projectors as well as video games, laptops, tablets, kitchen appliances and more.

Chi Haircare

Shop flat irons, curling irons, shampoos, thermal protection and more during Chi’s Memorial Day Sale from May 27-30. Enjoy 25% off site wide with code MEMORIAL25.

Express

Shop an extra 50% off for up to 70% off clearance styles at Express.

Gap

Take 40% off everything with code FRIEND, going on now at Gap.

J.Crew

Right now, J.Crew is offering 25% off full price styles and an extra 50% off sale styles. You can also take 50% off full price with the code SUNNY.

Levi’s

Get 30% off orders of $150+ at Levi’s right now.

Macy’s

Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event is happening now through May 22 — perfect for prepping for the holiday. Take an extra 25% off marked items with the code SUMMER.

Nolah

Score up to $700 off mattresses (plus two free pillows!) at Nolah’s Memorial Day sale, running now through June 6. Plus, find deals on adjustable bases, mattress protectors, bamboo sheet sets, weighted blankets and more.

Nordstrom

Shop the sale section of Nordstrom for deals on everything from shoes and dresses to home décor, beauty and electronics.

Overstock

Now through May 30, shoppers can get 70% off thousands of items at Overstock, including rugs starting at $49 and home decor starting at $24. Plus, there’s free shipping!

Revolve

Get dressed for your Memorial Day weekend dinner party with up to 65% off at Revolve.

Spongelle

Take 30% off at Spongelle from May 26-31 with code MDW2022. Shop hand care, body wash, moisturizers and more — perfect for an at-home spa day over the long weekend.

West Elm

Snag up to 50% off new clearance styles as well as up to 50% off outdoor living now at West Elm.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.