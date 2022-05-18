(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Jeanette Blankenship, 49, of Martinsville, died Friday, May 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Williams Blankenship, 76, of Martinsville, died Monday, May 16, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Louise Rorrer Bryant, 79, of Fieldale, Va. died Sunday, May 15, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Va., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. A private burial will follow in the Bryant Family Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Bryant Family.

Lynda Joanne Burke, 67, of Martinsville, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Moss McDowell “Mac” Clingenpeel Jr., 91, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Clingenpeel family.

Lessie Wimbush Hairston, 92, of Bassett, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hairston family.

Carl Hehnly, 87, of Martinsville, Virginia, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Bobby Hines, 69, of Ridgeway, Virginia, died Monday, May 16, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Clyde Joe Lester Sr., 92, of Axton, died Saturday, May 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Betty Jean Walker Mabe, 80, of Eden, died Saturday, May 14, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288. Fair Funeral Home is in charge.

Robert F. “Bob” McMillan, fondly known as Mr. Mac, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville, VA 24112. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite friends, family and former students to come and share stories. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Patricia Philpott “Pat” Petty, 92, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Stanleytown United Methodist Church with visitation at 11:30 a.m. The service will follow at 1 p.m. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Campbell Grace Pitzer, 23, died Saturday. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville. McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg is in charge.

James Cooper Riddle, 76, of Martinsville, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel, 1500 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Douglas Alvin Spraker, 53, of Ridgeway, died Monday, May 16, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Satterfield Taylor, 98, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at King’s Grant Retirement Community, Martinsville, Va. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Collins-McKee-Stone in Martinsville. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Grant K. Via, 85, of Martinsville, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Tommy Wall, 85, of Ridgeway, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.