Very nice! ‘Borat”s Sacha Baron Cohen teaming up with ‘King of the Hill’ creators for new animated special

Oscar nominee Sacha Baron Cohen is teaming up with Emmy-winning Beavis and Butthead and King of the Hill creator Mike Judge for an HBO Max and Cartoon Network animated special.

Also in the mix for Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth is King of the Hill is co-creator Greg Daniels and SNL veteran Michael Koman.

The special has its roots in Yiddish folklore: Cohen will narrate the project, set in the mythical Town of Fools, and the show promises “a fresh take on the silly antics and exaggerated conflicts of the town, while also preserving the essence and heart of the classic folktales.”

Calling the trio’s pitch “so hilarious,” Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros., said, “This unique project will breathe new, hysterical life into the nonsensical Chelmic wisdom that originated from this imaginary city of folks who aren’t quite the sharpest tools in the shed.”

