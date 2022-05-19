Gasoline prices hit new high ahead of summer travel holiday

Michael Godek/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, many Americans will likely hit the road to enjoy the unofficial start of summer. But that road trip will cost them as gas prices hit new highs across the country.

The national average for gas is now sitting at $4.58 a gallon. Every single state in the U.S. is seeing an average gas price above $4 a gallon, with California holding the highest average at $6.06.

And the pain at the pump may only get worse. Some analysts are warning that before the end of the summer, the national average for gas could hit $6 a gallon or more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.