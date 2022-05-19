Thursday, May 19, 2022
HomeNewsBusinessGasoline prices hit new high ahead of summer travel holiday
NewsBusiness

Gasoline prices hit new high ahead of summer travel holiday

staff
By staff
0
3
Michael Godek/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, many Americans will likely hit the road to enjoy the unofficial start of summer. But that road trip will cost them as gas prices hit new highs across the country.

The national average for gas is now sitting at $4.58 a gallon. Every single state in the U.S. is seeing an average gas price above $4 a gallon, with California holding the highest average at $6.06.

And the pain at the pump may only get worse. Some analysts are warning that before the end of the summer, the national average for gas could hit $6 a gallon or more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFeds issue urgent warning on baby formula scams exploiting shortage
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE