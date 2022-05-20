Friday, May 20, 2022
‘She-Hulk’ smashes trailer debut records

The trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which debuted on Tuesday, scored 78 million views in the first 24 hours it appeared online.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, that’s the second-most views for a Marvel Studios small-screen project since 2021’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer.

The series stars Emmy-winning Orphan Black veteran Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who longs to be “a normal, anonymous lawyer,” but whose life is turned upside down when she gets a blood transfusion from her cousin, Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner.

His gamma irradiated blood ends up allowing Walters to Hulk out as well.

The series also stars returning The Incredible Hulk baddie Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessBenedict Wong. It debuts August 17 on Disney+.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

