Community Calendar

Sunday, May 22, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Sunday, May 22

Patriot Players “Steel Magnolias” 2 p.m. at P&HCC.

Tuesday, May 24

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn Care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

Thursday, May 26

Cultural Showcase – Jewish-American Heritage Month 4-6 p.m. Baldwin Building’s lecture hall, New College Institute.

Family Fun Game Night 5:30-7 p.m. Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market, 65 W. Main Street.

Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival at Pop’s Farm.

Friday, May 27

Stuart Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon with Master Gardeners with information on growing small fruits.

Rook, Music and More from 10 a.m. to noon at Bassett Ruritan Club.

Auction, 6 p.m. at Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road.

Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival at Pop’s Farm.

Magna Vista High School graduation at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Rangeley Ruritans breakfast, 7-10 a.m..

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market 7 a.m. to noon.

Bassett High School graduation, 9 a.m. at Bassett High School.

Friday, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

