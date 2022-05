The Nats beat the Brewers 8-2 in the third game of a 3-game contest on Sunday.

The Nats are now 14-28. They begin a 3-game series at home against the Dodgers Monday night.

The Nats remain in last place in the NL East, 13 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.