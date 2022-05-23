Monday, May 23, 2022
“Beyond blessed and grateful”: Chris Pratt announces birth of second baby girl with Katherine Schwarzenegger

By staff
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Marvel movie star Chris Pratt announced over the weekend that he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their second baby together.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” he posted to Instagram on Sunday, adding, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

Katherine announced back in December that she and Pratt were expecting their second child. The couple also has a 1-year-old daughter, Lyla.

Pratt has a 9-year-old son, Jack, from his first marriage to actress Anna Faris.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

