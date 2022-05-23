Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeSportsPGA Championship: Justin Thomas rallies to win, Tiger Woods withdraws
Sports

PGA Championship: Justin Thomas rallies to win, Tiger Woods withdraws

staff
By staff
0
10
Laurence Mouton/Getty Images

(TULSA, Okla.) — Justin Thomas stunned fans on Sunday, coming from behind to win the 2022 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After starting the day down seven strokes, Thomas, 29, rallied and bested Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to take home the title, his second PGA championship.

But before the spotlight shifted to Thomas, many were watching Tiger Woods, who ended up dropping out of the tournament Saturday following a career-worst round.

Woods, 46, withdrew from the competition after three rounds, posting a 9-over 79.

Despite a strong early start, it appeared Woods’ right leg, which he had surgically repaired following a car accident last year, was bothering him as the tournament progressed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleLetitia Wright explains how ‘Black Panther’ sequel “honors” Chadwick Boseman’s legacy
Next articleDC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica data breach
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE