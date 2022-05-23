Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentVanessa Hudgens to host 2022 'MTV Movie & TV Awards'
NewsEntertainment

Vanessa Hudgens to host 2022 ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’

staff
By staff
0
9
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

tick, tick…BOOM! co-star Vanessa Hudgens has been announced as the host of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The event will be held live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. and will precede MTV’s celebration of this year’s reality shows, Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. More details on the later shows will be forthcoming, the network promises.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has grossed more than $1.8 billion, leads all other contenders with seven nominations for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Euphoria, which also stars No Way Home‘s Zendaya, was a close second, with six.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleLaura Dern, Sam Neill say their ‘Jurassic Park’ relationship was “inappropriate”
Next articleAmazon’s ‘Night Sky’ is sci-fi flick with a twist
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE