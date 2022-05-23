Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Pete Davidson make ‘TIME”s 2022 “100 Most Influential People” list

TIME has released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022, and among them are Emmy winner Zendaya, multiple Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, Simu Liu and now-former SNL star Pete Davidson.

As always, each of this year’s class was hailed by their colleagues: Emmy winner Sandra Oh praised Shang-Chi star Liu; legendary director Martin Scorsese hailed his Silence star Garfield; rapper Jack Harlow praised Davidson; and director Denis Villenueve honored his Dune star Zendaya.

Scorsese described tick…tick…BOOM!‘s Garfield as “a remarkable artist, one of the greats of his generation.”

Villenueve lauded Zendaya as “timeless, and she can do it all,” and an “an autonomous creative force herself. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower.”

Authenticity was also a key to Davidson’s power, Harlow explained: “Pete’s appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity. He doesn’t try to hide the person that he is.”

Harlow added, “We don’t have another one of him. He’s daring, thoughtful, and simply hilarious. And he’s only 28. An icon with so much more left to accomplish.”

Oh said of Liu, “It’s been amazing to see how beautifully he’s balancing representing our community and staying true to himself.” She added, “Simu has been working hard to get through closed doors, and now he wants to hold those doors open for others.”

Other honorees this year were Oscar winner and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, The Batman‘s Zoë Kravitz, and And Just Like That… star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker.

