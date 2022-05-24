Tuesday, May 24, 2022
41 charged in Henry County drug bust

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has concluded an undercover narcotics operation. Cocaine, along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine were seized during the operation. Assets connected to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics were also seized during this operation. These seizures include multiple vehicles, firearms, and U.S. Currency. As a result of the drug operation, a Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments on May 16.

This operation resulted in 94 felony charges being issued on 41 adults.

Throughout this investigation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Administration, and United States Marshals Service.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

