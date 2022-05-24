Coca-Cola unveils new bottles with attached caps in the UK

Coca Cola Great Britain

(NEW YORK) — New Coke bottles have started appearing in the U.K. as the popular soda brand continues on its path toward more sustainable packaging.

“As part of Coca-Cola’s journey towards a World Without Waste, we are transitioning to a new packaging system in Great Britain and other European markets,” a representative for the brand told “Good Morning America.” “The new packaging ensures the cap remains attached to the bottle — making it easier than ever for consumers to recycle the whole package, ensuring that no cap gets left behind.”

The attached caps debuted on select 1.5-liter bottles in the U.K., with more pack sizes to be introduced throughout the year.

The fresh design comes on the heels of a new regulation from the European Union intended to reduce waste and pollution. The regulation, which goes into effect in July 2024, states that caps on some non-returnable bottles holding up to three liters must have a cap that is firmly attached to the container.

According to The Coca-Cola Co., this new design is the result of “extensive research with our suppliers and consumer testing.”

The new cap allows someone drinking a Coke to retain the lid with the bottle, which ultimately prevents the cap from being littered, and offers “a positive drinking experience.”

All of the new caps remain 100% recyclable, along with the bottles, which have been 100% recyclable for several years.

In 2018, The Coca-Cola Co. announced its World Without Waste program to “reduce our global use of virgin plastic by 20% (the cumulative equivalent of 3 million metric tons) by 2025.” The company also pledged to “use at least 50% recycled material in our packaging by 2030.”

There are currently no immediate plans to bring the new attached-cap innovation to the U.S., a representative for the brand confirmed to “GMA.”

“By the end of 2024, we aim to have transitioned our entire production to attached caps as we progress to more sustainable packaging,” the company stated.

