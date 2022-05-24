Tuesday, May 24, 2022
HomeSportsFormer NFL player charged with simple assault following fight with airline worker
Sports

Former NFL player charged with simple assault following fight with airline worker

staff
By staff
0
12
Abbie Parr/Getty Images, FILE

(NEWARK, N.J.) — A United Airlines employee was fired and a former NFL player was arrested following a physical altercation at Newark Liberty International Airport last week.

Brendan Langley, former player for the Denver Broncos, was charged with simple assault and released on his own recognizance following the incident, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The fight broke out after the United employee asked Langley to return a wheelchair he was using to carry his luggage, sources told ABC News. The employee was attempting to retrieve the wheelchair for another passenger who was disabled, the source said.

It is unclear who initiated the fight. Portions of the incident were caught on camera and posted to social media.

United Airlines said it fired the employee after investigating the incident and reviewing video from a bystander.

The Calgary Stampeders football club, for whom Langley currently plays, said it was aware of the incident and “is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

The incident comes ahead of the Memorial Day Travel period, which is expected to be the busiest since the start of the pandemic.

ABC News’ Anthony McMahon contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAfter yet another mass shooting, lawmaker pleads to his colleagues: ‘What are we doing?’
Next articlePrimary election updates: Marjorie Taylor Greene projected GOP winner in Georgia’s 14th district
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE