Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Henry County solar farm will cause electric rates to go up

Appalachian Power plans to add 500 megawatts of solar wind energy over the next three years and even though the first 20 megawatts come from Henry County, electricity rates will rise.

Appalachian Power tells the Martinsville Bulletin that the company’s current request before the State Corporation Commission would raise monthly rates by approximately $2.37 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month.

The increase is not just to recover the cost of purchased power from Leatherwood, but costs associated with other projects as well.

The first completed power purchase agreement was made with Leatherwood Solar, a solar generation facility in Henry County, located just east of Martinsville. It went online in August. 

