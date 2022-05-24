Legendary comedians getting the action figure treatment

The Nacelle Company

Lenny Bruce, Joan Rivers and Bill Hicks blazed their own trails for comedy before they passed on, and now they’re blazing new ground: as action figures.

The trio is being immortalized in plastic — though Rivers might have joked she already has been — as part of the Nacelle Company’s Legends of Laughter action figure line.

The figures are a pretty natural fit for the company behind the documentary series The Toys That Made Us and A Toy Store Near You, and its award-winning Comedy Dynamics label.

Each figure will come packaged with a QR code giving collectors access to a previously unreleased track from that artist, personally curated by the estates of Rivers, Hicks and Bruce.

In a statement, Melissa Rivers, Joan’s daughter, joked, “I think the term, ‘Action Figure,’ may be a bit ambitious for a woman who considered making a martini exercise.” She added, “Nonetheless, It is a treat to see my mother captured, and I do mean captured.”

Preorders will start August 16, in celebration of National Joke Day, at NacelleStore.com.

