(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Herman Wayne Atkins Sr., 73, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Atkins family.

Larry Agee, 76, of Axton, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

David Beard, 74, of Fincastle, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joy Bradshaw, 61, of Dry Fork, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Deonelia Campbell, 59, of Richmond, Virginia, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. Hairston Funeral Home Martinsville is in charge.

Curtis Michael Lawson, 52, of Collinsville, died April 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 12 noon in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Larry King, 71, of Martinsville, died Thursday, May 19,2022. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Randolph Peters, 83, of Ridgeway, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Houston William Smith Sr., 97, of Martinsville, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Vernon Taylor “Budge” Walker, 84, of Penhook, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Funeral services will be at Boones Chapel Church 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. His family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.