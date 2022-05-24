Suspect in custody after ‘active shooter’ reported at Texas elementary school

mbbirdy/Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas) — A suspect has been taken into custody after an “active shooter” incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to police.

The Uvalde Police Department did not immediately provide further information. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Earlier, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said a shooter was located at Robb Elementary School and asked people to stay away from the area.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” the school district said on Twitter. “Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.”

A school official clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus, but Robb Elementary School was under lockdown.

Students will be transported to be picked up by parents at Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center, according to the Uvalde Police Department.

Uvalde, Texas, is located about 90 minutes west of San Antonio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

