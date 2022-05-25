Matthew McConaughey calls for action following school shooting in his Texas hometown

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out following Tuesday’s horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in the actor’s Texas hometown of Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead.

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas,” McConaughey wrote in a message on social media. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

He went on to call for action and asked Americans to not “make excuses” and to not “accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

McConaughey continued, “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School. The 18-year-old suspect, identified by law enforcement sources and Gov. Greg Abbott as Salvador Ramosa, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead.

