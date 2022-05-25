Texas school shooting live updates: Shooter bought two rifles within days of turning 18

ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas) — A small town in rural Texas is reeling after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school on Tuesday, killing 19 children.

Two teachers were also among those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, authorities said.

Prior to opening fire at the school, the suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother, authorities said.

The suspect — identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School — is dead.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

May 25, 9:16 am

Gunman’s grandfather says he was unaware the suspect purchased weapons

Rolando Reyes, 72, the gunman’s grandfather, told ABC News he had no idea his grandson had purchased two AR-15-style rifles or that they were in his house.

Since Reyes is a felon, it is illegal for him to live in a house with firearms. Reyes said he would have turned his grandson in.

Reyes said there were no signs the morning of the shooting that anything unusual was going to happen. The suspect had a minor argument with his grandmother over the payment of a phone bill, but nothing significant.

The suspect lived in a front room and slept on a mattress on the floor, according to Reyes. The suspect had been staying with his grandparents after having a falling out with his mother.

Reyes said he took the suspect to work sometimes and that he was very quiet, but he did not seem violent. Reyes also said he tried to encourage his grandson to go to school but the suspect would typically just shrug in response.

Reyes said the suspect did not know how to drive and did not have a driver’s license. Reyes also wondered how his grandson would have even gone to purchase the weapons or if he trained on the weapons, saying someone must have taken him there.

The suspect’s grandmother, who he shot in the forehead, is undergoing surgery on Wednesday. Reyes said he believes she will survive.

May 25, 8:43 am

Shooter purchased two rifles within eight days of turning 18 this month

Salvador Ramos, the suspect in the Robb Elementary School shooting, after turning 18 on May 16, purchased two rifles and carried out the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history within the span of eight days, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

The suspect purchased two AR-15-style rifles on May 22, two days before the massacre and six days after his birthday, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News. They were legal purchases.

Once the shooter made entry into a classroom he barricaded himself and opened fire, according to the sources.

Officers from the Uvalde Police Department and agents from Customs and Border Protection entered into the classroom and immediately took fire from the gunman before they shot and killed him.

Investigators are going through the ballistics to determine who fired the fatal shot.

May 25, 6:46 am

Ukrainian president offers condolences to families of the victims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS over this tragedy,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Zelenskyy added: “The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.”

May 25, 5:24 am

Matthew McConaughey calls for action after shooting

Actor Matthew McConaughey decried the shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

“We have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo,” he said.

May 25, 4:55 am

Amanda Gorman pens poem about shooting

The 24-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate took to Twitter following the tragedy to share a poem.

Schools scared to death.

The truth is, one education under desks,

Stooped low from bullets;

That plunge when we ask

Where our children

Shall live

& how

& if — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022

She also posted a series of tweets on gun violence.

“It takes a monster to kill children,” she wrote. “But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity — it’s inhumanity.”

For full coverage, click here.

May 25, 4:55 am

Biden addresses ‘horrific’ mass shooting

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night following the mass shooting in Texas — not even two weeks after he mourned victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

“I’d hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again,” Biden said. “Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, second-, third-, fourth-graders.”

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,” he said. “I am sick and tired of it — we have to act.”

For full coverage, click here.

May 25, 4:55 am

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy pleads with lawmakers after shooting

Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy gave an impassioned argument on the Senate floor to his colleagues late Tuesday afternoon, hours after 21 were killed in the mass shooting.

“What are we doing?” Murphy asked the chamber. “There have been more mass shootings than days in the year.”

“Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in the classroom because they think they’re going to be next. What are we doing?” he asked.

Sen. Chris Murphy delivers remarks on Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: “What are we doing? What are we doing?…This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.” https://t.co/Zh3OvUaIwm pic.twitter.com/TjJVoaFbRN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 24, 2022

For Murphy’s remarks and full coverage, click here.

May 25, 4:55 am

What we know about the victims

A fourth-grade teacher and a 10-year-old boy were among those killed, ABC News has learned.

The teacher, Eva Mireles, had worked in the school district for approximately 17 years, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, confirmed to ABC News.

Fourth-grader Xavier Lopez was among the 19 children killed.

For full coverage, click here.

May 25, 4:55 am

What we know about the shooting so far

At least 21 people are dead after a gunman opened fire in Uvalde on Tuesday, authorities said.

Most of the victims were children in their last week of school before the summer break. Many other students and adults were injured in the mass shooting.

Here’s what we know about what unfolded so far.

