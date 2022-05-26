Community Calendar

Thursday, May 26
Cultural Showcase – Jewish-American Heritage Month 4-6 p.m. Baldwin Building’s lecture hall, New College Institute.
Family Fun Game Night 5:30-7 p.m. Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market, 65 W. Main Street.
Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival at Pop’s Farm.
Friday, May 27
Stuart Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon with Master Gardeners with information on growing small fruits.
Rook, Music and More from 10 a.m. to noon at Bassett Ruritan Club.
Covid-19 drive-thru clinic from 3-5 p.m. at Martinsville High School; all doses for ages five and up. Free from the Virginia Department of Health.
Auction, 6 p.m. at Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road.
Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival at Pop’s Farm.
Magna Vista High School graduation at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Rangeley Ruritans breakfast, 7-10 a.m..
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market 7 a.m. to noon.
Bassett High School graduation, 9 a.m. at Bassett High School.
Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival at Pop’s Farm.
Sunday, May 29
“A Conversation with American Heroes of Martinsville and Henry County” documentary movie will premiere at 3 p.m. at the Walker Theater, P&HCC.
Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival at Pop’s Farm.
Monday, May 30
Memorial Day service at noon at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wreath-laying at 2 p.m. by the General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution at the Vietnam Memorial at the Bassett Historical Center.
Tuesday, May 31
Community meal at Starling Avenue Baptist Church from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Take-out only.
Friday, June 3
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net
Saturday, July 16
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.