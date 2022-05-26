(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Michael Keith Baity, 63, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Baity family.

Nancy C. Bondurant, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Details are incomplete. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Bondurant family.

Deonelia Campbell, 59, of Richmond, Virginia, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville, VA. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at St. Paul High St. Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens, 1310 Carver Rd., Martinsville, VA. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Hairston Funeral Home Martinsville is in charge.

Beatrice Pauline Stowe Hopkins, 85, of Fieldale, Va., passed away on May 25, 2022. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, VA and with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm. Interment will be in the Hopkins Family Cemetery at 75 Artwood Drive, Fieldale, VA. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Va. is respectfully serving the Hopkins family.

Bernard E. Joyce, 89, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The family will receive friends Friday, May 27, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Blackberry Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Curtis Michael Lawson, 52, of Collinsville, died April 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 12 noon in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Roger “Rand” Leonard, 67, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Randolph Brian Peters, 83, of Ridgeway, died Friday, May 20, 2022. A visitation will be held at Wright Funeral Service Chapel on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Edward Malcolm Poole, 94, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held privately. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Poole family.

Billie Lee Quesenberry Sr., 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lillian Wilson, 95, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Judy George Woolridge, 58, of Bassett passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The visitation will be Thursday, May 26 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, May 27 at 1:00 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.