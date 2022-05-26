WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs at Tri-City Chilli Peppers tonight at 7 p.m.

Region 3D Baseball Tournament:

#9Magna Vista at #8 Carroll County, 6 p.m.

#10 Bassett at #7 Tunstall, 6 p.m.

Region 3D Boys Soccer Tournament:

7 Bassett vs #10 Carroll County at SRSC, 6 p.m.

Region 2C Outdoor Track Championship:

Martinsville, Patrick County at Christiansburg

Region 3C Outdoor Track Championship:

Bassett, Magna Vista at Staunton River

The Nats took one from the Dodgers yesterday 1-0. The Nats are now 15-30. They begin a four-game series at home with the Rockies tonight. The Nats remain in last place in the NL East, 13.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.