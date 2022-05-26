Mostly cloudy with a high of 76 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and thunderstorms tonight may produce moderate to heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon, especially east of the Blue Ridge. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding are all possible.

A cool wedge of air and clouds will remain in the area through this morning. Warmer weather and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms are in store today. A cold front will cross the area Friday, with a few strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Mountain showers and clouds linger into Saturday. Dry and hot weather is forecast to return for the last half of Memorial Day weekend and through much of next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: