Friday, May 27, 2022
HomeNewsNationalAt least four dead after house explosion in Pennsylvania: Officials
NewsNational

At least four dead after house explosion in Pennsylvania: Officials

staff
By staff
0
5
WPVI

(POTTSTOWN, Pa.) — At least four people are dead after a house explosion in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed the fatalities during a press conference and said two other people might still be missing. Two others were hospitalized, and the extent of their injuries is unclear.

It was not immediately known what caused the explosion.

The blast happened just after 8 p.m. on North Washington Street.

Resident Christian Gonzalez told ABC News Philadelphia station WPVI he initially thought the explosion was thunder.

“I really thought it was really loud thunder just nearby, but it shook the area,” he said.

Police have not identified the victims yet.

Pottstown is located about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleYubo explained and why it has emerged as part of Uvalde shooting probe
Next articleAs Gov. Abbott places shooting blame on mental health, what has Texas done to address it?
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE