Funerals for Buffalo shooting victims continue as nation grapples with gun violence

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — They were grandparents, parents, friends and family, and even as the nation grapples with another mass shooting, the victims of the Buffalo, New York, shooting continue to be laid to rest this weekend.

As families continue to grieve the May 14 tragedy, four victims will be laid to rest over the next several days.

Geraldine Talley, 62

Talley is remembered by her friends and family “as a beautiful spirit, her dimpled smile and immense love for her family.”

She loved spending time with family, sitting by the water and baking, according to her obituary. Celebrated by a long line of children, siblings, nieces and nephews, she will be laid to rest on Friday at the Mount Aaron Missionary Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Talley was one of nine siblings and was “an amazing sister, mother, aunt,” Kaye Chapman-Johnson, her younger sister, told ABC News. “She just was truly an amazing woman. And I’m going to miss her dearly.”

Andre Mackniel, 53

Mackniel was a Buffalo native and a stay-at-home dad who loved to play the guitar, write poems, listen to music and watch basketball, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his fiancee Tracey Maciuliwicz, as well as their son, Andre Jr. His family and friends will gather at the Antioch Baptist Church in Buffalo on Friday to celebrate his life.

Margus Morrison, 52

Services will be held for Morgan on Friday at True Bethel Baptist Church.

In a text message, Cassandra Demps, his stepdaughter, told ABC News that he was “a great father, wonderful partner” who was “funny” and “always willing to help his family.”

Morrison is “a soul that will always be missed,” she added.

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Whitfield, the eldest victim of the Buffalo tragedy, will be the last victim laid to rest when it takes place Sunday.

She is survived by many loved ones, including her partner of 68 years, Garnell W. Whitfield, Sr.; her four children, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and seven siblings.

Garnell Whitfield, her son, described his mother’s devotion to her family, especially her husband, whose health has been declining over the past eight years.

“She was there just about every day, taking care of him, making sure he was well cared for by the staff, washing, ironing his clothes, making sure he was dressed appropriately, making sure his nails were cut and clean and shaved,” he said. “All of that. Every day.”

After suffering “a very difficult childhood,” when she became a mother, Ruth Whitfield “was all about family,” Garnell Whitfield said.

“And she rose above it, and she raised us in spite of all of that, being very poor,” he said. “She raised us to be productive men and women.”

Her homegoing service will be held on Saturday at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo.

