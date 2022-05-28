(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Michael Keith Baity, 63, of Martinsville, Va. died Sunday, May 22. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Nancy C. Bondurant, 85, died Wednesday, May 25. Details are incomplete. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Deonelia Campbell, 59, of Richmond, died Saturday, May 21. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at St. Paul High St. Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens, 1310 Carver Rd., Martinsville. Hairston Funeral Home Martinsville is in charge.

Carlyn R. Eggleston, 57, died Wednesday, May 25. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m., at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Robert Henry Hensley, 87, of Bassett, died Wednesday, May 25. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 28 at Wright Funeral Service from 6 until 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the family cemetery on Blue Ridge View Street, in Bassett. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Beatrice Pauline Stowe Hopkins, 85, of Fieldale, Va., passed away on May 25. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, and with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm. Interment will be in the Hopkins Family Cemetery at 75 Artwood Drive, Fieldale. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, is in charge.

Bernard E. Joyce, 89, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, May 24. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 28, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Edward Law, 72, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, May 26. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Curtis Michael Lawson, 52, of Collinsville, died April 19. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 28, at 12 noon in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Roger “Rand” Leonard, 67, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, May 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Jeurny Matos, infant daughter of Kevin and Shaquanna Matos, died Sunday, May 22, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at the Morrison Family Cemetery. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Louise D. Purdy, 92, of Bassett, passed away Thursday, May 26. The visitation will be Wednesday, June 1 from 1-2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge.

Billie Lee Quesenberry Sr., 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 20. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Mildred Christine Seay Ramsey, 97, of Bassett died Thursday, May 26. The service will be Tuesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. Interment will follow in the Henry Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Lillian Wilson, 95, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.