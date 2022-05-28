Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomeDailiesWHEE sports
DailiesSports

WHEE sports

staff
By staff
0
17878

Opening Day for the Martinsville Mustangs was canceled Friday night due to field conditions. A double header has been scheduled for next month. The Mustangs play the Peninsula Pilots at War Memorial Stadium tonight. The Mustangs are 0-1 on the season.

The Nats beat the Rockies 13-7 Saturday afternoon in the first game of a double header on Saturday. The second game is set to begin at 6:05 p.m. The Nats are 17-30 on the season, last in the NL East, 13 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

Previous articleAt Delta Air Lines, Memorial Day weekend kicks off the busy summer travel season
Next articleNRA convention attendees, protesters on gun control in wake of Texas school shooting
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE