WHEE sports

Opening Day for the Martinsville Mustangs was canceled Friday night due to field conditions. A double header has been scheduled for next month. The Mustangs play the Peninsula Pilots at War Memorial Stadium tonight. The Mustangs are 0-1 on the season.

The Nats beat the Rockies 13-7 Saturday afternoon in the first game of a double header on Saturday. The second game is set to begin at 6:05 p.m. The Nats are 17-30 on the season, last in the NL East, 13 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.