Community Calendar

Sunday, May 29

“A Conversation with American Heroes of Martinsville and Henry County” documentary movie will premiere at 3 p.m. at the Walker Theater, P&HCC.

Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival at Pop’s Farm.

Monday, May 30

In observance of Memorial Day, the City Municipal building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices will be closed Monday, May 30, 2022. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no bulk or brush pickup on Monday, May 30. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 31.

Memorial Day service at noon at Roselawn Burial Park.

Wreath-laying at 2 p.m. by the General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution at the Vietnam Memorial at the Bassett Historical Center.

Tuesday, May 31

Community meal at Starling Avenue Baptist Church from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Take-out only.

Thursday, June 2

Bob Ross painting class from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts, $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse.

Bus to Broadway Hamilton at the Durham Performing Arts Center. $155 per person, $10 for a boxed dinner. Bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance.

Friday, June 3

Big basement sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fido’s Finds, 110 E. Main Street. Proceeds benefit the SPCA.

Piedmont Arts opening reception from 6-8 p.m. with awards ceremony for Expressions 2022. Open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May 31 at PiedmontArts.org.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net.

Saturday, June 4

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Big basement sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community engagement session with Uptown Partnership from 1-2:30 p.m. at TAD Space.

Movie and mocktails with Marilyn, 5:30 p.m. at the Collinsville Library.

Sunday, June 26

Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.