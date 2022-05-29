Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested for suspected DUI; her office says she wasn’t present

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/FILE

(NAPA COUNTY, Calif.) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested in Napa County, California, on Saturday night for allegedly driving under the influence.

The 82-year-old was detained around 11:44 p.m. and booked on two misdemeanor counts — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher — according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network’s records.

Paul’s bail was set at $5,000 and he was released on Sunday morning, the records show. Additional details of the incident were not immediately available. (The arrest was first reported by TMZ.)

Nancy Pelosi’s office said that she was across the country at the time of her husband’s arrest and would not discuss it further.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” the statement read.

The California Democrat was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday to deliver the 2022 commencement address at Brown University. She was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

During her remarks, the House leader called on graduates to help unify a “deeply divided” country, referencing the recent “senseless” mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

“I see dazzling brilliance, beautiful diversity,” Pelosi told the crowd of graduates. “I see the future — and it is you. So class of 2022, go forward with courage to build unity and hold on to your hope.”

The Pelosis have been married since 1963 and have five children.

ABC News’ Nicholas Kerr and MaryAlice Parks contributed to this report.

