(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Michael Keith Baity, 63, of Martinsville, Va. died Sunday, May 22. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Nancy C. Bondurant, 85, died Wednesday, May 25. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church 311 E. Church St. Martinsville, Va. on Thursday, June 23, at 4 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at Chatmoss Country Club. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Lena Kay Carroll, 69, of Martinsville, died Friday, May 27. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge.

Carlyn R. Eggleston, 57, died Wednesday, May 25. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m., at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Timeka Flood, 48, of Abingdon, died Friday, May 27. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Robert Henry Hensley, 87, of Bassett, died Wednesday, May 25. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the family cemetery on Blue Ridge View Street, in Bassett. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Jackie Lewis King, 64, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, May 28. Arrangements are incomplete. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Edward Law, 72, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, May 26. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Sue Ellen Truelove Lawrence, 77, of Ridgeway, died Friday, May 27. A funeral service will be held Monday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, 1500 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Ridgeway. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, is in charge.

Roger “Rand” Leonard, 67, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, May 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Louise D. Purdy, 92, of Bassett, passed away Thursday, May 26. The visitation will be Wednesday, June 1 from 1-2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge.

Mildred Christine Seay Ramsey, 97, of Bassett died Thursday, May 26. The service will be Tuesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. Interment will follow in the Henry Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Donna Wike, 67, of Axton, died Wednesday, May 25. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Lillian Wilson, 95, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.