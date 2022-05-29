WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs taking the day off Sunday will put their 0-2 record on the line Monday as they play a non-conference game against the Catawba Valley Stars at home at 7 p.m.

Washington Nationals

Final

Washington Nationals: 6

Colorado Rockies: 5

Winning Pitcher: Josiah Gray (5-4)

Losing Pitcher: Kyle Freeland (1-5)

Save: Tanner Rainey (5)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (18-31)

-Josiah Gray tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and four walks, while striking out three…Through 10 starts this season, eight of them have been 5.0 innings or more…This marks the third start this season that Gray limited opponents to one-or-fewer runs.

-Juan Soto finished the game 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the first that gave Washington the lead, a double and a walk.

-Nelson Cruz extended his season-high hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-4 with a double…During his current streak he is hitting .444 (16-for-36) with five doubles, seven RBI, three walks and five runs scored…In 21 games dating to May 6, he is hitting .351 (27-for-77) with six doubles, two homers 15 RBI, eight walks, 11 runs scored and has hit safely in 17 of the 21 games.

-Carl Edwards Jr. threw 1.0 inning of relief in the sixth…Since making his second appearance on May 12 vs. New York (NL), he has pitched to a 0.00 ERA (11.0 IP), allowing just two hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts over that span.

COLORADO ROCKIES (21-26)

-Kyle Freeland threw 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks, while striking out two…He has allowed five or more runs in four of his 10 starts this season…Freeland’s four walks are the most he has recorded in a start since walking four on Sept. 28, 2021, also against Washington.

-Charlie Blackmon hit the 38th leadoff home run of his career and second of the season on the second pitch of the game…His 38 career leadoff homers are the ninth-most in Major League history (next: Brady Anderson with 44).

-José Iglesias extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-4 with a run scored…Across the 10 games he is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with three doubles, four RBI and a run scored…His streak is the fourth-longest by any Rockies player this season and the fifth-longest of his career…He has reached base safely in 20 of 21 road games this season and in 35 of 39 games overall.