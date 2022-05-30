Body of Bassett man found in Reidsville

Courtesy: Google maps

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at around 1 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies located a deceased male in the area of N.C. 14 near Strawberry Rd. in Reidsville. The individual was later identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, of Bassett, Virginia. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.