HomeNewsLocalBody of Bassett man found in Reidsville
NewsLocal

Body of Bassett man found in Reidsville

staff
By staff
0
16
Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 10.04.41 AM
Courtesy: Google maps

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at around 1 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies located a deceased male in the area of N.C. 14 near Strawberry Rd. in Reidsville. The individual was later identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, of Bassett, Virginia. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.

Previous articleHow some in Afghanistan have reacted to the burqa mandate
Next articleCeltics to face Warriors in NBA Finals
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.