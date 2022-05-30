Celtics to face Warriors in NBA Finals

Monday, May 30, 2022
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The stage is set for the NBA Finals.

After holding off the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday night, the Boston Celtics advanced to the championship series.

Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, shooting guard Jaylen Brown and point guard Marcus Smart were the top scorers for Boston, helping them top the Heat 100-96.

The Celtics will now face off against the Golden State Warriors for the championship. The Warriors advanced to the finals after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will tip off Thursday, June 2, in San Francisco at 9 p.m. ET.

