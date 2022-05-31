(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Lena Kay Carroll, 69, of Martinsville, died Friday, May 27. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. at Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow the graveside service. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Carlyn R. Eggleston, 57, died Wednesday, May 25. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m., at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 31, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Danny Ray Ellis, 63, of Danville, died Thursday, May 26. Services are pending. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Timeka Flood, 48, of Abingdon, died Friday, May 27. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Jackie Lewis King, 64, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, May 28. Arrangements are incomplete. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Edward Law, 72, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, May 26. Visitation will be Friday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at Mt. Sinai Apostle Church of Christ in God, in Martinsville. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon and burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. The viewing will be held on Thursday, June 2, from 1-5 p.m. The family will receive friends at 230 Speedway Rd in Ridgeway at other times. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Dean Ronald Pagans, 64, of Roanoke, died Friday, May 27. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, form 6:00 – 8:00 PM, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Louise D. Purdy, 92, of Bassett, died Thursday, May 26. The visitation will be Wednesday, June 1 from 1-2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge.