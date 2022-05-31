WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs are 0-2 in the Coastal Plain League and 1-2 overall after a 14-3 bashing of the Catawba Valley Stars at home Monday night. The Mustangs are at home for another non-conference game tonight against the Asheboro Zookeepers at 7 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Mets thrashed the Nats Monday 13-5. The two teams play again tonight. The Nats are 18-32 on the season, last in the NL East and 15 games behind the first-place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.