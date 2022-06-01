Wednesday, June 1, 2022
NewsNational

Fatalities reported, multiple people injured in shooting at Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office: Police

By staff
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(TULSA, Okla.) — Fatalities are reported and multiple people are injured following a shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, according to police.

Police received a call of a man walking with a rifle near a medical office. When police responded, they said it turned into an active shooter situation, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.

When police entered the building, they found multiple people shot.

The shooter is believed to be down, but it’s unclear if he was shot by police, Meulenberg said.

Police said they are going through the five-story medical complex room by room to secure the building.

The Tulsa Police Department said to stay away from the area and that reunification for families will be at Memorial High School on the west side of LaFortune Park.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

