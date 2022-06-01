Wednesday, June 1, 2022
HomeNewsNationalSouth Florida braces for possible tropical storm: Forecast
NewsNational

South Florida braces for possible tropical storm: Forecast

staff
By staff
0
7
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — South Florida is bracing for a potential tropical storm as the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway.

There’s an 80% chance for development into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If this system becomes a tropical storm, its name will be Alex.

Many computer models show the system moving toward Florida by Friday night into Saturday.

Heavy rain — up to 7 inches in some areas — is expected in South Florida this weekend. Flash flooding is also possible.

These are the names up for use this hurricane season:

This comes days after Hurricane Agatha slammed Mexico, killing at least 11 people and causing massive flooding.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleEwan McGregor says “racist DMs” sent to “brilliant” ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ co-star Moses Ingram “broke my heart”
Next article83% say movie theater popcorn just tastes better than homemade
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE