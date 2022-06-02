Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson is handy in the bedroom — with skin care

MEGA/GC Images

Apparently, Pete Davidson has been hiding some hidden talents in the bedroom: amateur dermatology.

Sure, Kim hinted she’s having the “best sex” of her life in the most recent installment of Hulu’s The Kardashians, but apparently she’s also celebrating the literally skin-deep gestures, too.

“I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about [it],” the SKIMS mogul told her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, adding that one thing she has in common with Davidson is “we’re obsessed with skin care and dermatologists and beauty products.”

“I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep.”

As for what he’s doing in that room when Kim’s awake, they’re all good in that department, too.

“When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life,” the 41-year-old also said, adding with a wink, “And so far …”

The reality show queen and her 28-year-old King of Staten Island also vibe outside the bedroom. “I never knew you could just be so happy watching [a] TV series or [going] to the gym, from someone that I never thought would go to the gym or had been to the gym before,” Kim said.

A new episode of The Kardashians dropped Thursday on Hulu.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.