‘The Hills’ ﻿alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt pregnant with second child

Baby number two is on the way for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

On Wednesday, Heidi, 35, and Spencer, 38, who are already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone, shared that they’re expecting.

“My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long,” The Hills alum gushed in an Instagram post alongside her Us Weekly cover photo showing off her growing baby bump.

“Once I saw the word “pregnant” I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again,” she continued. “Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother!”

“To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful I used We are so excited for the journey ahead. Miracle baby #2 is on the way,” the reality star concluded.

