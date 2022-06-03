Friday, June 3, 2022
Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges over Jan. 6 investigation
Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges over Jan. 6 investigation

By staff
Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was indicted by a grand jury on contempt of Congress charges Friday for defying subpoenas from the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, the Department of Justice announced.

“Former White House advisor Peter K. Navarro has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol,” the Justice Department said in a release.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

