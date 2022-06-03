Friday, June 3, 2022
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ poised to be Tom Cruise’s biggest U.S. box office hit ever

By staff
Paramount Pictures

At 59 years old, Tom Cruise is about to have the biggest domestic hit of his blockbuster-filled career, and Top Gun: Maverick is just taking off.

Deadline predicts the film will pass the $274 million mark at the domestic box office by Monday — which will handily beat Cruise’s previous U.S. high-water mark, 2005’s War of the Worlds, which earned $235 million.

Maverick is doing so well — it still has a nearly unheard-of 97% Critics Score and a 99% Audience Score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — that the 1986 original Top Gun is topping the streaming charts, according to watchdog Reelgood.

