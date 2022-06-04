Community Calendar

Saturday, June 4

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Big basement sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community engagement session with Uptown Partnership from 1-2:30 p.m. at 42 Franklin Street.

Movie and mocktails with Marilyn, 5:30 p.m. at the Collinsville Library.

Monday, June 6

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace 9 a.m. to noon at Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Tuesday, June 7

Bingo, 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Thursday, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, June 10

Stuart Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon. A Patrick County Extension agent will test pressure canner gauges.

Music night at Spencer-Penn Centre with The Country Boys, 6:20 p.m., $5 concessions.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance from 7-9:20 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.